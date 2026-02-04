Frieren Season 2 Confirms Release Date & Time for Episode 4 (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has revealed the first look at Episode 4 ahead of its premiere, and it teases Fern and Stark’s big date. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its highly anticipated return for Season 2 this Winter, and with it has already become one of the most popular anime of all time among fans. This new season is only a few episodes into its run so far, but each one has been packed with the quiet kind of adventure that fans fell in love with in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 isn’t the most action-packed anime that fans might see in action this Winter, but it’s got some big moments of its own as its clear that Fern and Stark are getting closer to one another. That was the case when Stark ended up asking her on a date in the most recent episode, and the first look at what’s coming next teases the date itself. You can check it out with the first look at Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 4 below as shared on the anime’s official website.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 4

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 4 will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on Friday, February 5th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India following its release in Japan. With Stark asking Fern out on a date in the most recent episode, it seems like the next entry is indeed going to showcase this date in action thanks to the first look preview images. That’s also what’s being teased with the synopsis for the episode too.

“Stark had only intended to tease Fern when he asked her out, but the two ended up going on a date,” the synopsis for Frieren Season 2 Episode 4 begins. “The two visited various places in the city and eventually came to an observation plaza. There, Fern spoke…Later, the three left the city and set foot into the harsh northern highlands. When they stopped at a certain village, they heard that a powerful monster would appear nearby…” Fern and Stark might really be getting closer.

What’s Next for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The potential budding romance between Fern and Stark has been one thing fans had been hoping to see in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End since it first began, and it seems like this date is finally going through with moving that forward. Much like we have seen with the first few episodes of this new season thus far, this date doesn’t seem like it’s going to take up the full focus of the episode either as there’s room for another adventure and monster fight.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 won’t be sticking around for as long as the first season did, so it’s good to see each of these episodes covering so much ground. It’s meant to be a rather slow and introspective kind of journey, but seeing so much forward momentum in each of these slice of life bits has been a good way to meet fans in the middle with a pace that finds a lot of time to cover ground.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!