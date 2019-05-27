Attack on Titan Reveals Levi’s Fight Against Zeke’s Beast Titan

Attack on Titan continues the gut-wrenching second half of season 3 with “Hero”, an episode that sees the Survey Corps face the ultimate sacrifices (plural) needed to finally break free of the Beast Titan’s ambush in Shinganshina District, and achieve the victory they came for. In order to achieve that victory, the Scouts needed to defeat the Beast Titan himself – a job they left to their best soldier, Captain Levi!

Check out the video of the Levi vs. Beast Titan fight below – just one of the big battles in Attack on Titan episode 54!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Levi vs Beast Titan pic.twitter.com/GOv6Vg1bU4 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 27, 2019

Levi’s strike against the Beast Titan was just one facet of Erwin’s suicide mission plan to turn the tables on Reiner, Bertolt, and their new War Chief, Zeke. Erwin led the main force of Scouts on a suicide charge at the Beast Titan, distracting Zeke with flares, even as the Beast Titan shredded them to pieces with rock shards hurled like mortars. Zeke become so drunk on his own power and malevolence that he never noticed Levi systematically maneuvering around his flank, taking out the line of normal Titans surrounding The Beast, and leaving him vulnerable to strike. By the time Zeke notices what’s going on it’s too late, and Levi is right on top of him.

A brief flashback shows us how Reiner and Bertolt tried to warn Zeke about the threat of Levi, during preparation for the Shinganshina ambush. At the time, Zeke arrogantly wondered why he should fear just one Survey Cops soldier; but when he has to face Levi in battle, the reason becomes all too apparent. Levi has already had some pretty big battle moments in season 3 (see Levi vs. Kenny), but when facing the Beast Titan, the Survey Corps Captain unleashes his full swordsmanship power, in a rage of emotion over all of his comrades who gave their lives to give him a chance to finish the mission. It’s pretty sick to see – and plenty brutal. Levi cuts the Beast Titan’s arm to shreds, takes out key joints in his legs, and cuts Zeke right out of his Beast Titan’s chest. Levi doesn’t stop there: he sticks his sword right in Zeke’s throat, knowing the villain can’t transform again and heal his body at the same time. Zeke is ultimately rescued from capture by his Cart Titan sidekick; while Levi is furious at his perceived failure, in actually Zeke is left (for the first time since we’ve met him) in agony and injury, now knowing why Levi Ackerman is a foe to be respected, and feared!

What did you think of Levi’s fight with Zeke? Let us know in the comments!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.