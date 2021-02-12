Attack On Titan: How the Eldians' Path Saved the Day

✖

While the fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime is up and running, the manga is only a scant few chapters away from bringing the story of the Survey Corps to a close, and it seems as if the Eldians' "path" might play a big role as the final battle reaches its conclusion. With the Survey Corps put into a horrifying position in attempting to stop a new and familiar threat from eradicating most of the world's population, the soldiers should thank their lucky stars that they had saved Armin years prior during the final battle of the third season.

Warning! If you don't want the final battle of Attack On Titan spoiled for you, steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some SERIOUS spoiler territory with this one!

Eren Jaeger has seemingly lost his mind, inheriting the full power of the Founding Titan and bringing back to life every incarnation of the past Nine Titans, including the likes of Bertholdt and even his own father. Luckily for the Survey Corps and the world, Armin found himself face to face Zeke Jaeger thanks to the "Eldian Paths" and had a touching conversation wherein he explained that life is about the "smaller moments" and worth fighting for. From playing catch to running up a hill, Zeke is touched by Armin's words and so to are the other Eldians that made up the past incarnations of the Nine.

As the former Nine Titans join the Survey Corps in their war against Eren Jaeger, they are able to allow Jean to unleash an attack against the Attack Titan that takes his head off his shoulders, seemingly bringing the titanic battle to a close. As the power of the Founding Titan attempts to make contact with Jaeger once again, Reiner holds back the horrifying tendrils of Ymir. As an explosion engulfs both the Founding Titan and Reiner, Armin and his friends say what might be their final goodbyes to Eren, managing to fly away from the blast radius.

Needless to say, there are still a few episodes of Attack On Titan's anime to wade through before we hit this insane battle to cap off the series, but it's clear that MAPPA will have some serious work to put in when it comes to the final fight of the series.

What did you think of Armin's impassioned speech? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!