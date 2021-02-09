Attack On Titan Fandom Says Chapter 137 May Be the Manga's Most Emotional Yet
Attack On Titan's end game is in full swing in the manga created by Hajime Isayama as it runs concurrently with the fourth and final season of the dark franchise's anime, and fans are reacting to the 137th chapter of the Kodansha series, believing it to be one of the most emotional entries in the series to date! With the Survey Corps facing off against a horribly familiar final foe, this latest installment definitely makes it seem as if the final battle is in its "death throes" as characters attempt to escape the series with their lives!
Warning! With these reactions, we will be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the finale of Attack On Titan and its anime, so be forewarned that you should avoid this article if you don't want things spoiled!
How have you felt about the final battle of the Survey Corps so far? How do you see Attack On Titan coming to a close with this latest chapter of its manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!
A Beautiful Rollercoaster
Attack Titan 137
Simply beautiful. What a rollercoaster of emotions and what a resolution to this series— Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 9, 2021
Serious Backpain
#aot137spoilers #aotspoilers137
zeke and armin after carrying the whole chapter pic.twitter.com/OVsSyIgwxP— sean ⍟ | mikasa & falco day (@gjjsnseii_) February 8, 2021
Isayama The Goat
THAT ATTACK ON TITAN CHAPTER WAS SO GOOD— Megaturtles10 (@MegaTurtles10_) February 8, 2021
ISAYAMA GOAT💚💚💚💚
Final Pages Hitting Different
Just two more chapters to go. I thought it was a great chapter, but I know a lot of people will feel differently & that’s fine. Not everyone is going to be pleased. Regardless, the final pages really got to me. 😭 #AttackOnTitan137 #AttackonTitan— Melanee W. @ 🎨Commissions Open🎨 (@RaynesGem) February 9, 2021
My Mighty Heart Is Breaking
HOLY SHIT— nitzu (@nitzmrgrta) February 9, 2021
MY HEART IS BREAKING, I SWEAR.
ISAYAMA SENSEI, U GOAT. #ShingekiNoKyojin137 #AttackOnTitan137 pic.twitter.com/v7aoMsSc2m
Poor Mikasa
that hurt from mikasa's eyes 😭#AttackOnTitan137 pic.twitter.com/Ubo12KCgSJ— ree (@solananvs) February 9, 2021
Don't Forget To Breath
Everytime i read a chapter, i literally stopped breathing just to seize this astounding masterpiece of Isayama-sensei.
(Don't worry it's not in my blood to spoil the fun of others)#aot137spoilers #manga #AttackOnTitan137— レミル ジオン (@janrhemzz) February 9, 2021
It's Very Intense
Well, chapter 137 was... Intense... #AttackOnTitan137— 🔮🌲ᴄʏʙᴏʀɢ ꜰᴀᴇ 🧚 || (@cyborgfae) February 9, 2021
Tears Are Shed
My tears just started to pour at this panel. Them three little kids are the reason why I started reading this series. I love how Armin keeps them together but he has to make a decision to at least keep those memories alive.#AttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitan137 pic.twitter.com/3SC4A0Ikaz— piyaaaa | cw mr. queen ❄️🌳 (@hakdogworld) February 9, 2021
The Moment We've All Been Waiting For
The moment I waited for and was executed perfectly, thank you Hajime Isayama #AttackOnTitan137 pic.twitter.com/3e2upXEkip— ShiのGekai (@formerquincy) February 9, 2021