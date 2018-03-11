‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Armin’s Return

It has been quite awhile since Attack on Titan checked in on Armin Arlert. The blond-haired soldier is known best for being Eren’s friend, but Armin has come into his own as of late. The last time fans saw the man, he gained the power of a Titan and achieved his goal of reaching the ocean.

Now, Armin is back, and Attack on Titan didn’t go slow with his reintroduction. So, you’ve been warned — spoilers below!

Recently, Kodansha Comics saw Attack on Titan put out a new chapter. The release followed Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps as they continued their ambush upon Marley, and the country was left scrambling to counter.

While Eren and his comrades took care of Marley’s forces in town, Armin found himself sequestered elsewhere. As the attack on Liberio continued, the manga switched to a naval base where Marleyean forces were arming themselves. A full armada was seen approaching the harbor to reinforce their comrades in Liberio, but the soldiers never made it off of their boats.

Before the armada could hit land, they came upon a small fishing boat. The soldiers cried out for the vessel to move lest it get ran over, but it stayed put. Armin disrobed himself, revealing his rather long hair and piercing stare. The man transformed into the Colossus Titan then and there, letting out an explosive wave of energy that crushed the Armada. The manga stopped short of revealing Armin’s Titan form, but Attack on Titan is poised to bring it up in chapter 104. Once Armin and Eren combine forces against Marley, the country will find itself in big trouble, and there is no telling whether its military can fend off the so-called Demon of Paradis.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

