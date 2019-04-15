‘Attack on Titan’ Kicks Off A Major Eren Rematch

Attack on Titan is ready to hype its final arc as the story edges closer towards a climax. Creator Hajime Isayama has a plan in mind for all of his heroes, and it seems two fan-favorites are getting ready to duke it out.

After all, chapter 116 did drop a bit ago, and it checked Eren Jaeger back in with one of his rivals. So, if you wanted to see the protagonist fight Reiner Braun once again, then you are going to be in for a treat.

Recently, the manga put up its latest chapter, and it was there fans learned more about Eren. In a surprising turn, the manga has followed the former soldier as he turned against Paradis and started his own rebel faction. Labeled an enemy to the state, Eren has treated into full villain territory, and the end of chapter 116 stops his plans when Marley shows up.

After a clever infiltration on Pieck’s part, Marley is able to invade Paradis and launch a surprise attack on Eren’s faction. Their headquarters is now under attack from several airships and a few Titans. And, as you can guess, that would include Reiner and his Armored Titan.

“That’s the signal. Pieck and Galliard have found the bastard’s location. It’s the Founding Titan,” one of the Marley generals is seen telling his troop.

“Let’s avenge Liberio and destroy the enemy!”

As it turns out, Reiner is part of that group, and he is ready to take out Eren. The pair have had a tense relationship since they met, and things understandably became worse when Reiner revealed his traitor status some time ago. Now, fans are eager to see the characters have their awaited rematch, and there is no telling who will come out the winner this time around.

So, how do you think this rematch will go down? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

