Attack On Titan Switches Rebel Plans with Last-Minute Change

✖

Attack On Titan's latest chapter is one of the most bloody of the entries to date, with the new version of the Survey Corps having to change up their plans as they attempt to stop the brand new threat that is looking to destroy anyone without Eldian blood flowing through their veins. As the Survey Corps clashes with an Eldian outpost as they attempt to reach their goals, this is certainly a moment in the franchise that will look amazing when it is translated into the anime that will be released by Studio MAPPA down the line!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 129 of Attack On Titan's manga, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the upcoming final season of the show's anime!

As the Survey Corps has been attempting to take a ship to travel to stop the "Rumbling", caused by Eren Jaeger in his new bid to eliminate the nation of Marley and anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, they realize that there isn't enough time to reach their former friend in this manner. As they decipher the fact that the wall of Titans will mow down the majority of Marley in a somewhat short amount of time, Hange and the other new members of the Corps come to the realization that they'll have to take some drastic measures to make their way to Eren himself.

(Photo: Kodansha)

In speaking with the Marleyian hostages at the Eldian conquered outpost, the Survey Corps changes up their plans and realizes that they will need to not only acquire the ship as they had originally planned, but also need to fly a plane to directly confront Eren in a bid to stop the army of Titans. All the same, things aren't looking good for the Survey Corps as even if they are able to reach Eren Jaeger, they will have to struggle against the power that he has inherited with the Founding Titan.

Though their chances are slim to none in defeating Eren directly, perhaps they will be able to talk him down from the insane precipice on which he currently stands.

Do you think the Survey Corps has a chance to actually accomplish their goal and save the world from Eren's insane aspirations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.