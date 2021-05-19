Attack on Titan Epilogue Divulges Mikasa's Surprising Future

✖

Attack on Titan has some ambitious plans for the next year, and much of that is thanks to its finale. The anime plans to return in 2022 with its final run, but the manga isn't quite as done as we thought. In Japan, a slew of new pages will be added to the ending of Attack on Titan shortly, and some new details about the additions have surfaced online.

Of course, Attack on Titan fans were quick to read up on the report, and it turns out Mikasa is the focus in most of these new pages. In fact, the heroine has her future spelled out in these new pages, and Attack on Titan Titan fans may not like what they find.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

According to newly surfaced details, Attack on Titan has pushed some big information about Mikasa onto the stage. If you will remember in the original ending, the story closed with Mikasa sitting at Eren's gave and thanking him with tears in her eyes. It was no surprise to see as his death weighed on her heavily, but these new pages reportedly help her move on in life.

As the final pages of volume 34 come in, Attack on Titan shows Mikasa living life as a wife and mother. She is shown sitting at Eren's grave with a man facing away from readers. It seems the guy is none other than Jean, and the couple has a small child between them. Clearly, Armin's dream for Mikasa to find happiness after Eren came true, but fans are split about this revelation. Barring the fact Mikasa loved Eren so fiercely, audiences admit her role as a mother surprised them as she never seemed keen on being a parent. But in this altered finale, Mikasa has embraced being a mother and wife. She seems happy with this lot in life, but it will fall to Attack on Titan fans to decide whether they like this shift.

Did you ever expect this change to come for Attack on Titan? What do you make of this vision for Mikasa?