Attack on Titan Director Shares MAPPA's Biggest Difference From WIT Studio

Attack on Titan's new director opened up about the differences between studio MAPPA and the former production studio behind the anime series, WIT Studio. Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is nearly here, and fans have been wondering how the final outing has shaped with the new studio behind the series. Announced earlier this year, MAPPA officially took the reins for the final outing of the anime franchise. While fans have had some concerns about the massive studio shift, the staff behind the series have been doing their best to alleviate those concerns leading to its big premiere.

Shuhei Yabuta, 3D animation director for Attack on Titan's final season broke down what makes MAPPA different from WIT Studio during the recent showcase MAPPA held to show off their current and upcoming projects, (h/t @AttackOnFans on Twitter), "WIT Studio is more like a traditional production studio. I don't mean it in a bad way, I mean making plans and production details," Yabuta stated.

Elaborating further Yabuta highlighted how MAPPA is a good fit for the series' final anime outing despite the shift, "They work things out step by step and put in effort according to procedure. Whereas MAPPA Studio is more flexible and adaptable depending on the situation. Although it may be imprudent at some point, we will always find an efficient way to achieve the desired results."

Director Yuichiro Hayashi opened up about the initial struggles taking over the anime for such a major franchise, however, stating, "It was a surprise bout the change of studio as WIT Studio has been working on this project for many years, and now we have to start from scratch in a short period of time which may be very stressful. However, MAPPA Studio has put all its efforts into this project."

Fans will be able to see how Attack on Titan's fourth and final season shakes up very soon as Crunchyroll and Funimation will be streaming the series alongside its debut in Japan on December 6th. The final season is described as such, "It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?"

How do you feel about the shift in studios for Attack on Titan's final season? Will you be tuning into the premiere to see how it goes?