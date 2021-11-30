Japan’s Most Famous Cosplayer Takes on Attack on Titan’s Mikasa

Japan’s most famous cosplay has taken on Attack on Titan‘s Mikasa Ackerman! Hajime Isayama might have brought Attack on Titan’s manga run to an end earlier this year, but many fans are still waiting to see how it all shakes out when the anime returns for its final episodes next year. Much of the anticipation is seeing how Mikasa and the other characters will be making it out of the three way war that’s coming for Eren, the Marleyans, and the Eldians when the anime returns for its climactic finale.

But it’s been a long road getting to this ultimate climax as Eren, Mikasa, and Armin have gone through a number of significant changes as the war against the Titans continued. As we look ahead to see how it all comes to an end, it’s also a great time to look back and see how it all began. Japan’s most famous cosplayer, Enako, does this with aplomb with a great cosplay of Mikasa’s original Survey Corps look in honor of a recent mobile game collaboration with Attack on Titan in Japan. Check out Enako’s Mikasa Ackerman cosplay below:

https://twitter.com/enako_cos/status/1464521371107528704?s=20

Attack on Titan is currently one of the most anticipated anime now scheduled for the Winter 2022 season in Japan, and it’s not without reason. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the new episodes for ourselves as Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 will be making its debut on January 9th next year in Japan. Fans outside of Japan will be able to stream the new episodes alongside their initial debut with Funimation and Crunchyroll, and these new episodes begin with Episode 76 overall.

Episode 76 of the series is titled “Judgement” and will be picking up right where the first half of the season left off earlier this year with the promise of a war breaking out between the Marleyans, Eldians, and the new Eren focused faction as the series hurriedly approaches its final moments. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how those final moments come to life through anime. But what do you think? Are you excited for Attack on Titan’s return next year? What are you hoping to see from Mikasa and the others? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!