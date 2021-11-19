Attack On Titan Final Season Part 2 Confirms Crunchyroll/Funimation Launch

This January will see the start of the final episodes of Attack On Titan, with the war between the Marleyians and the Eldians set to come to a close, with plenty of casualties on both sides. With the first half of the fourth season ending on quite the cliffhanger as Eren Jaeger stares down Reiner leading the forces of the nation of Marley onto his doorstep, Funimation and Crunchyroll have confirmed that the upcoming installments of the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s work are set to arrive on their respective streaming services. Needless to say, fans should expect some major revelations in 2022.

The Survey Corps might have dealt a major blow to the nation of Marley in the first half of the final season, but Armin, Mikasa, and company now have a brand new threat that they have to take care of in their former friend Eren. Attempting to eliminate the power of the Titans from the world, Eren has thrown his lot in with his brother Zeke, aka the Beast Titan, to enact the “Euthanasia Plan,” which would sterilize all members of the Eldian Race. Should this plan be successful, it would end the power of the Titans as there would be no new generations to inherit the monstrous abilities.

Funimation and Crunchyroll shared the big news that Attack On Titan’s final episodes will arrive on their respective platforms, which will once again see Studio MAPPA return to the anime adaptation that will big adieu to the members of the Scout Regiment that have been through some horrific times:

While those fans that are only viewing the anime will definitely be surprised by the events to come, those who have read the entirety of Attack On Titan’s manga know that there are some serious events that are set to transpire before the television series comes to a close. With Studio MAPPA taking the reins of the series from Wit, who had previously worked on the first three seasons, the former definitely has some big shoes to fill, especially considering some of the giant fights that are set to take place in the second half of season four. Needless to say, fans should buckle up for this final chapter and say goodbye to their favorite characters.

