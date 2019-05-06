Attack on Titan: Mikasa Voice Actress Splits From Agency

Attack on Titan fans, it is time to listen up. These days, the franchise is back with the second half of season three, but it was rocked by a cast tremor not long ago. Thanks to recent reports, fans learned the voice actress for Mikasa is separating from her agency, but fans can rest easy.

Don’t worry, okay? Yui Ishikawa isn’t about to abandon Mikasa out of nowhere.

Not long ago, fans learned about Ishikawa’s plans to leave Sunaoka Office. The news went live on April 30 on her official blog, and the actress confirmed she was exiting the agency after more than 23 years (via Crunchyroll).

“Of course, I feel lonely and scary about leaving a place like my second home. To be honest, I do not know what will happen. I will take full responsibility if anything happens. However, because I had stayed in one same place for so long, I have started thinking that I want to see one step outside of the world. That’s why I made the very important decision for me to leave Himawari,” the actress wrote.

According to Ishikawa, she plans to continue her work as a professional voice actress, so fans shouldn’t be too worried about Mikasa. The star should be able to continue work with the heroine barring any extraneous contracts, but Ishikawa did not indicate there’d be a lapse in her work. For now, it seems the actress is ready to pursue her career on her own terms, and fans are excited to see what she will do next.

For those unfamiliar with Ishikawa, the actress has assumed various popular roles over the years. Back in 2007, the star gained notoriety for playing Dhianeila in Heroic Age before she went on to join series like Attack on Titan, Violet Evergarden, Eromanga Sensei, and many more.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

