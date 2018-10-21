There’s No New ‘Attack On Titan’ This Week

Another weekend has come for the fall anime season, but this one will feel a bit emptier than usual. The industry has tons of shows airing at the moment thanks to Tokyo Ghoul:re and Fairy Tail for a change. However, it doesn’t look like Attack on Titan is on that coveted list any more.

Yes, that’s right. There is no new episode of Attack on Titan this weekend… or the next one. Or even the one after that.

For those unaware, Attack on Titan has been working through its third season since the summer. The fan-favorite series has gotten plenty of praise of its new episodes, and things came to a head last weekend when the ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc was put into motion. Unfortunately, the anime had to put a stop on that motion as Attack on Titan has entered a hiatus.

According to reports, the anime will be off-air for the rest of the year. The TV show is slated to make its return next year, leaving fans dangling from a cliffhanger until April 2019. The comeback will take awhile as Wit Studios finishes the final touches on season three, and a short teaser for the back-half was shown to fans. The distorted footage teased a major riff was heading for Eren and Mikasa as the pair were seen fighting Captain Levi. So, if fans cannot stand the lack of new Titan hunting this weekend, they can always pick up a copy of Attack on Titan‘s best-selling manga.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.