Black Clover Disappoints With One Major Missing Piece of Asta’s Ending

Black Clover has officially come to an end with its final manga release to an end in Japan this Summer, and unfortunately it has confirmed that there’s still one disappointingly missing element from Asta’s ending that’s going to leave a big hole for fans in the future. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover ended with its final few chapters hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine earlier this year after 11 long years of serialization, but then it continued with one final manga release as the final volume hit shelves in Japan this Summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This final release was an official guide book for Black Clover that included lots of new details that Tabata was not able to include in the main series. It also released with one final 15 page chapter expanding on the final events of the series, and revealed one final look at Asta’s future as he was crowned the Wizard King. Unfortunately even with this final epilogue opportunity, Tabata never confirmed any potential romance for Asta despite all of the teasing for its central love triangle. So Noelle and Mimosa fans are going to be left hanging forever.

Black Clover Doesn’t Give Asta a Final Romance

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover‘s final arc seemed like it was poising to finally settle the love triangle between Asta, Noelle and Mimosa. It began with Asta confessing his feelings to Sister Lily one last time, and accepting her rejection at last. This confession was different than all of the others, however, as Noelle and Mimosa had both seen this go down and thus were inspired to finally move forward with their own brewing feelings for Asta. And as the final arc commenced, it all seemed like the two of them were ready to confess.

This made the choice for them to not do so in the final chapters all the more confusing. Although both Noelle and Mimosa had big moments in the war that had them note how special Asta was to them and their efforts, the final chapters came to an end with the two of them no closer to them confessing their feelings. With the original announcement of this extra 15 page chapter, there was a hope that it would be used to finally close this loop and have either Noelle or Mimosa be the one to end up with Asta. But that doesn’t happen.

Why Asta Doesn’t Get a Final Romance

Courtesy of Pierrot

The special final Black Clover chapter takes place before the final pages of the main series and sees Asta officially crowned as the Wizard King. The only mention of either Noelle and Mimosa was the two of them noting how cool he looked, and unfortunately once again no closer to being official either way. It’s such a bummer considering how many other romances are made official (and to the point where some couples have multiple kids) with the final chapter, but the most central one of the series is left lingering until Tabata decides to return to it in the future, if ever.

But even with all of that said, Black Clover ending without giving Asta a final romance does sadly make sense for the series despite evidence to the contrary. Asta’s goal was to be crowned the Wizard King, and he was able to do so through his efforts. He’s recognized by the rest of the Clover Kingdom for his strength after years of being seen as lesser. Outside of Sister Lily, Asta never really showed any signs of being interested in romance either. So he just gets to live out his dream, and everything else takes a backseat.