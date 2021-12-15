It won’t be much longer before Attack on Titan makes its big comeback, you know? For those wondering, the anime will resume its fourth season next year as it counts down to its big finale. This means fans everywhere are rewatching the series, and Attack on Titan does have some specials out there which are hard to find. But thanks to Funimation and Crunchyroll, it is about to become way easier to stream them!

According to Funimation, it will be bringing all eight Attack on Titan OADs to its catalog starting December 19. These specials will have English subtitles, and the OAD collection includes each episode of the Lost Girls trilogy. So if you are ready to learn more about Mikasa, strap in.

Crunchyroll will also offer this collection to fans on the same date. It will house subtitled episodes as well, but eventually, Funimation will offer dubbed audio for subscribers. The streamer expects the English dubs to be ready sometime in 2022.

As for the Attack on Titan specials themselves, you can read up on them now. Their titles and synopses are listed below:

OAD #1: Ilse’s Notebook: Memoirs of a Scout Regiment Member – An Abnormal. A body. A notebook. On a Scouting Mission beyond the walls, Hange discovers the final writings of a Scout who perished on an expedition a year prior, leading to revelations that aid in their ongoing battle against the vicious Titans.

OAD #2: The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth – Make food, not war. At the hest of a drunk Commander Pyxis, the still-in-training Jean (along with Armin and Annie) and Sasha (along with Conny and Reiner) face off with kitchen knives instead of fists to settle a row over a mishap during practice.

OAD #3: Distress – When a training exercise goes awry and Christa is taken hostage, Jean and Eren must set aside their differences to track down and take out the perpetrators…without their mobility gear.

OAD #4-5: No Regrets Part 1 & Part 2 – In his time as a criminal in the capital’s underground, a particularly daring heist leads Levi and his comrades to make a daring escape on mobility gear, only to be intercepted by a blonde, stoic member of the Scout Regiment.

OAD #6-7: Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye Part 1 & Part 2 – Torn between her duties as a Military Police officer and the Female Titan, Annie Leonheart is forced to undertake a dead-end missing persons case with only a day to solve it. But what she finds only leads her deeper and deeper into a spiraling mystery of secrets, drugs, and a whole lot more than she bargained for…

OAD #8: Lost in the Cruel World – While at Wall Rose, Mikasa imagines an alternate version of her life where her parents weren’t murdered, and meets Eren as any other normal girl might.

Will you be checking out these Attack on Titan specials? How hyped are you for its final season to return?