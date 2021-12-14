Attack on Titan Hypes Its Comeback with a Dark New Trailer

Crunchyroll is getting ready for Attack on Titan‘s return with a dark new trailer for the final episodes! As the year winds down, the final episodes of the Fall 2021 anime scheduled are starting to premiere. This means it’s now the perfect time to look ahead for what’s coming next year, and fans have already highlighted some of their most anticipated premieres of 2022. The one leading the pack the most has been the return of Attack on Titan for the final episodes of its fourth and final season as fans everywhere are ready for the end.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 will be making its debut on January 9th in Japan, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season alongside its debut in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Russian territories. To help celebrate the upcoming premiere and give fans an intense rundown of everything that has come thus far, Crunchyroll has put together dark hype reel for Attack on Titan’s grand return. You can check it out below and get ready for January too:

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 will kick off with Episode 76 of the series, which is titled “Judgment.” It will be picking up from the cliffhanger that saw Eren declare war on not only the invading Marleyan forces, but his home territory of Eldia as well because it’s all too clear that something else sinister is in the works for what’s to come in the final episodes. Crunchyroll officially describes the returning episodes as such, “It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?”

When Attack on Titan does return for its next batch of episodes, it will also be streaming with Funimation and Hulu as well. But what do you think? Are you excited for Attack on Titan to make its return for the second half of its final season? What did you think of the first half of episodes from earlier this year? What are you hoping to see as the anime comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!