Attack On Titan Season 4 Shares Special Mikasa Sketch Ahead of Premiere

Mikasa has had a rough time in the final season of Attack On Titan, not just participating in the war between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley, but also as she struggles with the new plans of her former friend Eren Jaeger. Now, in preparation for the last episodes that will arrive next year, the anime from Studio MAPPA has given us a new look at the member of the Ackermann family that is now struggling to figure out how she should move forward.

When last we saw Mikasa, she was placed between a rock and a hard place, struggling to decide how to move forward now that she has been put at odds with Eren Jaeger, someone for whom she would previously die for. Now locked in prison along with the other members of the Scout Regiment after being caught by surprise by the Jaegerists, the return of the anime series will see the Ackermann attempting to come to grips with a battlefield wherein the lines between “good and evil,” have blurred even further. Rest assured, dark times are ahead for all the players involved in Attack On Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User DarkThrone_9593 shared this new promotional image from Studio MAPPA, showing off Mikasa’s new look for Season Four in which she is strapped to bear with Thunder Spears and a new armor that is preparing her for some of the biggest battles of her life, set to take place in the upcoming episodes of the final season:

Attack On Titan’s manga ended earlier this year, meaning fans that read along already know how the franchise comes to a close. While creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t hinted at any new stories in this universe in the future, some easter eggs that the mangaka laid out in the last installment hint at the idea that there is certainly potential for a return down the line to this bleak environment. With rumors swirling that new anime projects might be in the works, the future for Attack On Titan might be bright despite its dark subject matter.

