Attack On Titan Promo Sets Up Eren's Arrest

Eren Jaeger has reached a new level of power following the latest episode of Attack On Titan's fourth season, managing to absorb the power of the War Hammer Titan in a truly grotesque fashion, but it seems as if the preview for the next episode of the anime has the Attack Titan potentially being placed under arrest by the Survey Corps! Needless to say, this is a bit of a shocker considering how Eren has been such a boon to the Children of Ymir in the past, but with guns drawn, it seems as if Levi and the Survey Corps are quite serious.

The latest episode of Attack On Titan ended with Reiner snapping himself out of his self-induced funk, in which he was begging Eren to take his own life thanks to the atrocities that the Armored Titan has committed in the past. With the Survey Corps carving their way through Marley's defenses, including striking down the Beast Titan in a flash and destroying a good chunk of the city thanks to Armin transforming into the Colossal Titan, it will definitely be interesting to see why Levi and his men have decided to pull their guns out on Eren, though there certainly are some ideas that we have come up with!

(Photo: MAPPA)

In Eren's attack on Marley, his introduction resulted in the death of countless innocence, many of which were children as he exploded through the building behind the head of the Tybur family during Willy's "declaration of war". Mikasa, in saving Eren from the Jaw Titan, even notes as much and definitely seems as if the Attack Titan has caused her to lose a level of trust that she might have once had.

Attack On Titan has always been strong when it comes to sowing mysterious seeds into their storylines, with fans sometimes missing the slight details that will be revealed later to have far more significance than we originally thought. Needless to say, even if the current battle against Marley might be taking a pause, it seems as if Eren isn't out of the fire yet!

Why do you think the Survey Corps is looking to arrest Eren, or at the very least drawing their weapons on him? How do you think the battle between Eren and Reiner will come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!