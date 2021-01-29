Attack On Titan Season 4 Shares Curious New Episode Titles

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan is promising to bring the story of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps to a close, and the series currently being produced by Studio MAPPA has released a handful of new episode titles for the future of the anime that gives fans hints as to the events that are about to take place in the war between Marley and the Children of Ymir! In the latest episode, the Survey Corps' plans are unfurling with Eren managing to absorb the power of the War Hammer Titan in one of the most gruesome moments of the franchise!

Attack On Titan's final season has around a dozen episodes or so left to air, with many wondering how it will be able to cover the multitude of the events that have transpired in the manga, though rumors have been swirling about the franchise coming to a close with a feature-length film! The manga itself has yet to come to a close, with only a handful of chapters left to arrive to detail the current insane battle that is taking place in Hajime Isayama's epic fantasy. Rest assured, the anime adaptation of these final events will blow more than a few fans' minds!

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared some eyebrow-raising Attack On Titan episode titles, which include the likes of "Brave Volunteers", "A Sound Argument", and "Counterfeit", which will further document the battle between Marley and Eldia and are sure to have some insane surprises in their run-times:

Titles of upcoming episodes have been revealed! 👀 Episode 68「義勇兵」"Brave Volunteers"

Episode 69「正論」"A Sound Argument"

Episode 70「偽り者」"Counterfeit" pic.twitter.com/TUlrinLB32 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 28, 2021

There has yet to be any news regarding a sequel or spin-off to the story of Attack On Titan, and it's pretty much a guarantee that the ending of both the anime and the manga won't be a happy one. Though the Survey Corps has certainly managed to get their "pound of flesh" against the citizens of Marley, the series has definitely proved that there aren't necessarily "good guys and bad guys", but rather shades of grey.

What do you think of these upcoming episode titles for Attack On Titan's fourth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!