Attack On Titan Cosplay Uses Body Paint For War Hammer Titan

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season has finally revealed the debut of one of the long-awaited Nine Titans that had yet to appear in the series to date with the War Hammer Titan, and almost as quickly as she appeared, she was taken off the map but that hasn't stopped one fan from creating some inspired Cosplay using body paint to give life to the member of the Tybur family! With the battle between Marley and Eldia coming to a close, fans are debating what the ultimate fate of the Survey Corps will be in Hajime Isayama's dark epic!

As fans following the anime for Attack On Titan know, the latest episode saw Eren Jaeger battling against the War Hammer Titan as well as the other Titans in Marley's employ, though it ended quite beneficially for the current wielder of the Attack Titan's powers. Eren used the jaws of the Jaw Titan to break through the defenses of the War Hammer Titan, grotesquely crushing the member of the Tybur family in its maw while drinking the remains. Now that Jaeger has the powers of the Attack Titan and the War Hammer Titan, it's clear that Marley is going to have a serious battle ahead of it when it comes to trying to take down the Survey Corps!

Instagram Cosplayer JoJo Rassan shared this impressive take on the now-defunct War Hammer Titan, using body paint to highlight the deceased member of the Tybur family who nearly defeated Eren Jaeger in the fourth and final season of the anime produced by Studio MAPPA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Joana Rassan (@jojorassan)

We have yet to see how Eren will use the new War Hammer Titan powers at his disposal, but with Reiner having emerged from his self-imposed coma, it's clear that the next episode of Attack On Titan will allow him to do so. With the War Hammer Titan having the ability to create weaponry using its bizarre form, this is certainly a major powerup for the children of Ymir!

What do you think of this impressive Attack On Titan Cosplay? Do you think we'll see Eren bust out some War Hammers in the next episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!