‘Attack On Titan’ Director Confirms Season 3 Cour Count

Attack on Titan is back, and the anime has more in store for fans than ever before. Not long ago, the show’s director sat down to chat about its brand-new season, and it looks like Attack on Titan has plenty of episodes in store for fans.

Recently, Attack on Titan released an in-house interview its team did with Tetsuro Araki. The director shared his thoughts about the show and its recent return. So, the director figured it was time to confirm the show would have two parts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked which character will be the focus of season three, Araki told fans they needed to keep an eye on Krista — or Historia — for now.

“As of now, I can say that she’ll be the main focus for the first half of season three.”

Shortly after the interview went live, fans were given further confirmation from Attack on Titan regarding the two-cour season. Info about season three’s Blu-ray and DVD went live, and its sectioned release let fans know there would be multiple cours coming. So far, no official episode count has been released, but anime seasons usually order anywhere between 21-25 episodes for a two-cour project.

Recently, the first episode of season three went live, and Attack on Titan wasn’t shy with the debut. The explosive episode followed up with Levi’s squad after Eren escaped his captor’s last season, but things are looking dark these days. With Paradis’ royalty on the hunt for Eren and Historia, Levi has to keep his charges safe, but a murderous ghost from his past has plans to sweep the pair right from under Levi.

Are you tuning into this new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.