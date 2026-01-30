March 15th Will Be a Very Good Day for KPop Demon Hunters Fans

KPop Demon Hunters is eventually getting a sequel, but animation enthusiasts are going to have to wait for quite some time to see it. Despite the success of the animated Netflix film, Sony has confirmed that the film is expected for 2029. Luckily, the popularity of the franchise is helping the likes of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey appear in the public zeitgeist in some surprising ways. In March of this year, the demon hunters are preparing to give fans a special gift to help celebrate a major milestone for the film, which is hoping to bring home the gold at this year’s Oscars.

Reportedly, a new letter shared by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirms that KPop Demon Hunters is preparing a live performance of its hit song, Golden. While not confirmed that the likes of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will be belting out the tune, the letter confirms that time restrictions mean that only this animated hit tune and one other nominated song will be performed live. Alongside Golden, Sinners’ I Lied To You will reportedly also be performed live, meaning the film’s star, Miles Caton, would be a lock to hit the stage for this year’s Academy Awards.

KPop Demon Hunters vs. Sinners

netflix

The letter, for those who are looking for the official statement, reads, “This year, the Best Original Song nominees are being treated with the same care, storytelling focus and intention as the other awards categories — all of which will be included on the show. Each nominated song will be introduced through a bespoke package built from footage of the film it was written for, grounding the song firmly in its cinematic purpose. Where appropriate, these packages may also include select behind-the-scenes elements that offer insight into the songwriting process and creative intent.”

Alongside KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden and Sinners’ I Lied to You, Viva Verdi’s Sweet Dreams of Joy, Train Dreams’ Train Dreams, and Diane Warren: Relentless’ Dear Me are nominated for Best Original Song. Considering that the Academy Awards have run long in the past, it makes sense that only two of the songs nominated are able to be performed live, though it has yet to be seen if this means one of the two is a shoo-in for the gold.

The 2026 Academy Awards will air on March 15th with funnyman Conan O’Brien hosting the extravaganza. On top of being nominated for Best Original Song, KPop Demon Hunters has also been nominated for Best Animated Feature, potentially meaning that the trio could be getting two Oscars before the future night is done. Even if the demon hunters don’t win any Academy Awards, their future is confirmed for sequels, television series, real-world performances, and more thanks to the wild popularity that the movie has garnered since its release on Netflix last year.

