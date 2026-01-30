5 Worst Things Vegeta Did in Dragon Ball Z

Throughout the decades, Dragon Ball Z has introduced dozens of characters, but not many of them have had the same impact as Prince Vegeta. Introduced in Dragon Ball Z as a terrifying villain, it takes years for him to transform into one of the best and most reliable heroes in the franchise. Everything from his tragic backstory to his rocky path toward becoming the person he is now speaks volumes about his character writing. Ever since he lost against Goku in the Saiyan Saga, Vegeta became obsessed with surpassing him. His pride as a Saiyan Prince couldn’t allow him to be left in the dust by someone of lower birth.

However, no matter how hard he tried, Goku was always one step ahead, even when it came to unlocking the Super Saiyan form. Vegeta’s transition from a villain to a hero didn’t happen overnight, as it took him years to come to terms with the fact that Goku was indeed better. Throughout his days as a villain and even as a Z Fighter until the Buu Saga, Vegeta made several wrong decisions and even harmed innocent people.

5) Didn’t Care For His Family Initially

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While Vegeta has changed drastically in Dragon Ball Super, never hiding how much he cares about his family, he wasn’t always like this in Dragon Ball Z. Vegeta and Bulma got together after the Frieza Saga and even had a child, but the Saiyan’s obsession with power never fully went away. He neglected both of them for a long time and never even hugged Trunks until the boy was eight years old.

4) Allowed Babidi to Turn Him Into a Majin

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Seven years after Cell’s defeat, Vegeta’s thirst for power turned unbelievably dark and twisted, so much so that he allowed himself to be consumed by Babidi’s evil magic. He could’ve easily avoided Babidi’s control, but Vegeta had no reason to deny a power boost. He challenged Goku soon after that, and the massive energy spent during their fight allowed Majin Buu to be sealed and cause havoc on the planet.

3) Allowed Cell to Reach His Perfect Form

Image Courtesy of Dragon Ball Z

After his training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Vegeta and Future Trunks had surpassed Cell’s Imperfect Form, which he gained after consuming Android 17. Vegeta had more than enough opportunities to deal with the villain and save the planet. However, he decided to test the limit of his abilities by allowing Cell to consume Android 18 and reach his Perfect Form. He even ignored Future Trunks’ pleas and paid a hefty price for his arrogance.

2) Massacred Innocent Civilians During The Tournament

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta was running out of patience after seeing Goku deny his demand to fight him in a duel. In order to force him, he killed hundreds of spectators at the tournament and threatened to cause more destruction if Goku didn’t agree to fight him. Luckily, all those people were later revived using the Dragon Balls, but this moment still remains one of the most brutal things he did, and the consequences of fighting Goku made everything even worse.

1) Killed an Entire Namekian Village

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After the Saiyan Saga, Vegeta went to Namek to look for Dragon Balls to gain enough power to win against Frieza. In search of the wish-granting magical balls, he wiped out an entire village in Namek, killing 20 or so citizens, including children and the elderly. Unfortunately, those people were never revived since the Nameks wished for those killed by Frieza and their men to be brought back to life. However, since Vegeta had already stopped working for Frieza by then, the Dragon Balls didn’t revive those who died at his hands.

