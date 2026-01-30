Jujutsu Kaisen’s Latest Episode Hid a Secret Cameo You Probably Missed

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is currently airing, and in its latest episode, the creator of the series, Gege Akutami, makes a sneaky cameo that you likely missed. The new season returned earlier this month with an hour-long premiere that showed how much care MAPPA is putting into this installment with even higher quality. The first two episodes were truly outstanding, especially considering they were part of the recently released anime film. However, the quality continued to rise in the fourth episode, featuring Maki and her evolution as she massacres the entire Zenin clan, proving this season is set to surpass the previous ones in quality.

With such a high-quality episode, it would be natural to expect the following episodes to dip slightly. However, MAPPA finds clever ways to make even world-building and lore-heavy episodes more engaging, including a quirky cameo from Gege Akutami that no one expected. Whenever Akutami refers to himself in the manga, he depicts himself as a one-eyed cat, a well-known symbol within the community. The latest episode briefly features this very figure in a moment that is incredibly easy to miss.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Creator Makes an Unexpected Cameo in Latest Episode

LMFAO no way who invited this one-eyed cat to the Fight Club?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2J0L8luySe — Lightning (@lightningclare) January 29, 2026

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5, titled “Passion,” as Yuji enters the fighting arena and learns that Panda will be his opponent, a brief and easily missed detail appears at the 12:52 mark. While the commentator is introducing the fighters, a man on the right side of the background can be seen wearing the one-eyed cat mask Gege Akutami uses to represent himself. This moment does not exist in the manga and is a pure anime-original addition from MAPPA, adding a quirky touch that has sparked fun discussion among fans online. It highlights that MAPPA isn’t just adapting the source material, but constantly looking for small ways to elevate it.

This isn’t the only instance of such enhancement in the episode. When Yuji and Megumi enter the arena and are told the first rule of the fight club, the translation subtly references the famous first rule from the 1999 film Fight Club. With the previous episode visually evoking The Bride from Kill Bill Vol. 1 through Maki, a pattern of inspiration from classic American action thrillers is clearly emerging. The episode also features a uniquely directed conversation between Hikari and Yuji that has drawn praise and discussion from fans, noticing these details. Altogether, these elements show that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is being crafted with extra, playful touches that push an already high-quality anime to another level.

