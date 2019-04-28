How to Watch Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2

Attack on Titan‘s third season has been on hiatus since last year, and now the series will return to finish off the intense and action packed second half of the season. April 28th originally seemed like it’d be a long way away, but the waiting for new episodes has seemingly gone by in a flash as now the final batch of episodes is gearing up for its debut. But where can you catch Season 3 Part 2 of the series? Luckily there are a few options.

Here are the ways you can currently stream Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 when it debuts on April 28th:

Crunchyroll – Crunchyroll confirmed Episode 13 of Season 3 will officially debut on April 28th at 10:35 AM Pacific Time in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Central America, South America, the Caribbean; and Premium Members in the Nordics and the Netherlands. This will be with English subtitles, and you will need a Premium subscription.

FunimationNOW – The exact live time has not been confirmed, but fans should expect the new episode around the same window it will debut on Crunchyroll. Subscribers will be able to watch the newest episode with English subtitles, and the English dub of the series will be available following its debut on Toonami May 25th.

Hulu – Season 3 Part 2 will be streaming shortly after its debut on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. This will be with English subtitles, and you will need a paid subscription.

Attack on Titan‘s big return is one of the most anticipated releases of the Spring 2019 anime season, and it’s because the series will be returning to major Titan action after focusing on the human side of the struggle through the first part. If you want an idea of where the series will go, the first few episode titles of the series have surfaced online and tease quite a huge comeback.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

