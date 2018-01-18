‘Attack on Titan’ Gives Update on Season 3 Production

If all things go well, Attack on Titan will make an anime comeback this year. The show released its second second last April, and Wit Studios has since said the third will go live this July. However, fans have been wary about the promise since it was made.

So, it is nice to hear from one crew member that all is well with Attack on Titan. Imai Arifumi, the show’s action animation director, really doesn’t want fans to worry about Season Three.

Over on Twitter, the director shared with fans a bit about Attack on Titan with fans. Arifumi answered a fan who praised the franchise’s new film. The compilation movie condenses all of Season Two into a bite-sized feature, and Arifumi’s response touched upon Season Three.

“Thank you for watching! I was glad you enjoyed the new scenes and new PV,” the director said. “All the comprehensive editing was done well. Season 3 is now in production, so please look forward to it!”

So far, Wit Studios has kept quiet about the anime’s premiere date and its length. Fans are crossing their fingers for a two-cour anime after the anime’s last season for a single cour. That said, the show’s upcoming arc is more in-depth than its last. The political intrigue and drama of Attack on Titan‘s “Uprising” arc are complicated to say at the least, so here’s to hoping fans get even more of the Survey Corps in 2018.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

