Attack on Titan Studio Thanks Fans For Season 3 Support

With the the answer to the question “What’s in the basement?” being revealed shortly, the animation house responsible for Attack On Titan, Wit Studio, wanted to pump the brakes and take a moment to thank the fans. Season three has been one of the best seasons of the series but it has also been an emotional roller coaster. With the sheer number of deaths and revelations coming at an exceptionally fast clip, there’s no better time to thank the fans than right before one of the biggest bombshells in the show’s history is dropped.

The Twitter Account, Attack on Fans, translated a recent tweet from Wit Studio that was not only thanking fans for supporting them throughout this season’s episode count, but also encouraging newcomers to dive in as well into the series:

George Wada says that the production staff is improving thanks to the support of all the fans and encourages more people to watch #AttackOnTitan 💞https://t.co/IE6bTNSHpg — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 1, 2019

Wit Studio was originally founded in 2012, as a subsidiary of IG Port in Japan. Aside from Attack On Titan, the studio has also worked on the anime series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, The Ancient Magus’ Bride, and the upcoming Vinland Saga. While the future of Wit Studio as the animation house producing Attack On Titan has come into question recently, we know that whatever animation the studio produces moving forward will be top notch if its previous efforts are any indication.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

Attack On Titan’s third season so far has seen humanity attempt to reclaim the walls surrounding their civilization in the first episode. The Survey Corps scouts managed to defeat the Titans that laid in wait for them, but at a heavy cost. Nearly all of the scouts were killed by the Beast Titan with Commander Erwin dying as he led his soldiers in a suicide charge. Now, Eren and his remaining friends must discover his family’s hidden secrets and see if they can help them in their war against the Titans.

What do you think of Attack On Titan’s third season so far? How have you felt about the work put forward by Wit Studio? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.