Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Behind-the-Scenes Update

2023 is going to be a big year for anime, with one of the biggest events of the medium set to be Attack on Titan's final episodes. With Studio MAPPA set to bring the fourth season to a close following the first two sections of episodes, the dark anime franchise has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the future installments that are preparing to reveal one of the most controversial conclusions of all time. The ending was so controversial in fact that creator Hajime Isayama apologized for it earlier this year.

When last we left the Scout Regiment, they had formed a new roster that united original members including the likes of Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Hange, and Levi, while also bringing in Reiner the Armored Titan, Annie the Female Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan to name a few. Despite having some new firepower at their disposal, they are slated to fight against their strongest opponent to date, who also just so happens to be their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Now that Eren has the power of the Founding Titan at his disposal, the former protagonist is looking to stomp out the vast majority of the world's population thanks in part to his new army of Colossal Titans that have been freed from the walls of Paradis.

Attack on Soundtrack

Twitter Outlet Attack on Fans shared the new image from the behind-the-scenes effort that is being placed into Attack on Titan's final season, with sound director Masafumi Mima sharing the work that the creator has been formulating to help bring the Survey Corps' anime adaptation to an end:

Masafumi Mima (sound director) is working on #AttackOnTitan The Final Season – Conclusion Arc 🎛️🎚️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/XmXBiXw0Od — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 7, 2022

While the manga ended a few years prior to the anime's upcoming conclusion, Hajime Isayama has yet to confirm if he plans on returning to the world of Titans in the future, though the director's cut of the manga's final chapter hints that there is a way for Attack on Titan to move into the future should it make a comeback. Without going into spoiler territory, should an "Attack on Titan 2" happen, it would presumably be a far different world from the one that we've come to follow throughout both the manga from Kodansha and the anime that saw both Wit Studio and MAPPA telling the story of the Scout Regiment.

When do you think the final episodes of Attack on Titan will arrive?