Attack on Titan Just Put One of its Heroes Through Reiner’s Struggles

Attack on Titan just had one of its heroes feel what Reiner Braun felt way back when with the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the series will be reaching its end in just a couple of episodes, and the final endgame for the anime is now clearer than ever as the Survey Corps have teamed up with some surprising new allies in order to somehow take down Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan. This has challenged the characters more than ever before as the Survey Corps are now acting against the interest of the country they once fought to save.

As Connie, Armin and the rest have now formed a new group in order to stop the Rumbling, they are now forced to take on those former friends and allies who are now fighting for the Yeagerists. Because they want to allow Eren to destroy the rest of the world, those who are left protecting Eldia now need to fight their former allies too. That means that Armin and Connie were forced into the same role that Reiner once was left in and it resulted in bloodshed that made them a traitor to those they had fought alongside.

Attack on Titan Episode 85 sees the new group take a new step into their plan to somehow take on the Founding Titan, and it’s immediately apparent that they will need to kill their former friends in order to make it happen. Armin and the others need to come to grips with the situation and thus struggle with the idea that they will be forced to kill their former friends. As the fight against Eren continues even further, it’s going to get all the more complicated as they will be forced to make even tougher choices.

It’s the same kind of situation Reiner was forced into early in the series, and while he’s still very much a traitor to Eldia, Connie, Armin and the others are doing very much the same thing at this point. It’s certainly a different kind of spin than expected, and while it’s far from redeeming Reiner for the war crimes he had committed in the name of Marley it’s also showing that no character in this series truly has clean hands.

But what do you think? How do you feel about this flip on Reiner with the newest episode? How do you feel about Attack on Titan's final season coming to an end so soon?