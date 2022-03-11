Attack on Titan Fans Honor the Only “Good” Characters Left

Attack on Titan is leaving everything on the table in the final season of its anime, with the Scouts of the Survey Corps placed into a terrifying situation where they are now faced to fight against their former friend Eren. With plenty of characters having to make some tough decisions over the course of the franchise created by Hajime Isayama, fans of the series have taken the opportunity to debate which characters were able to remain “good” throughout the entirety of the war between the Eldians and Marleyians.

Over the years, characters like Armin and Mikasa have been seeking to protect their friends, but have had to make some seriously messed-up choices when it comes to the best methods to fighting against the threats of their world. At the start of the fourth season of the series, Armin had to use his Colossal Titan powers to create a distraction that unfortunately killed a number of innocent residents of Marley, showing that even the best of intentions can result in some devastating side effects. With Eren currently deadset on committing genocide, Eldians and Marleyians alike are teaming up for what is sure to be the biggest battle of the series to date.

Reddit User Puzzleheaded-Row 187 shared a few characters from both the Eldian side and the Marleyian side of the aisle, with the likes of Artur Braus, Falco, Marlo, Marco, Freida Reiss, and Onyankopon being a few options when it comes to characters that could be considered truly “good” in this bleak world wherein war never ends:

Currently, the fourth and final season of the series only has a few episodes left before the second half of this latest season draws to a close. While the future of Attack on Titan is anyone’s guess, the series is set to have a panel at Anime Japan later this month, with many fans believing that Studio MAPPA might be announcing either a third part of the final season or a movie to cap off the dark franchise.

Who do you consider to be a “good” character in the roster of Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.