Attack on Titan Shares Preview for Episode 83: Watch

Attack on Titan has dropped the promo for the next episode of the fourth and final season! The anime is speeding towards its grand finale with the next few episodes of the series winding down its run, and fans are now seeing how Mikasa and the other members of the Scouts have been scrambling since Eren Yeager officially unleashed the Rumbling on the rest of the world. As the final episodes continue their run, now it’s just a matter of seeing how the rest of humanity deals with the fact that the end of the world is very much staring them right in the face.

That makes each and every one of the final string of episodes all the more important as they continue to build humanity’s final efforts against Eren’s overwhelming terror and power. This is especially true for the next episode of the series as the cracks within humanity’s final group are starting to tear at the seams and they are now fighting amongst themselves as they continue to wonder what to do about Eren’s destruction of the rest of the world. Check out the preview for Episode 83 below as shared by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1495518301916516353?s=20&t=as8Yc1l3e2dlFwAzk3hWhQ

Episode 83 of Attack on Titan is titled “Pride,” and as the title suggests, the final remnants of humanity will be debating one another as their respective pride refuses to allow them to relent. With the Rumbling now destroying the rest of the world, those left alive within the island of Paradis are now wondering whether or not Eren has done the right thing. At the same time, there are still those from Marley within the walls and they are gearing up for their next major move as well. But that’s not all to keep an eye on.

There are still many characters with their own ideals, and with the end of the world now staring them in the face, each of these characters are reckoning with what this actually means. This is especially true for Connie, who had some big plans at the end of the newest episode, and he’ll have to take a hard stance in order to follow through with that distressing plan in the next episode.

