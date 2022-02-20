Attack on Titan Season 4 Finally Checks on Levi’s Condition

Attack on Titan has become the go-to show on Sundays for social media, and it isn’t hard to see why. The hit series is dropping episodes left and right for season four with each being better than the last. There is so much to juggle between Eren and humanity’s final war that plenty is getting lost in the cracks. But right now, the whole fandom is united in welcoming Levi back to the anime at last.

The moment came not long ago as Attack on Titan is now dealing with the fallout of Eren’s latest choice. After turning his back to his friend, Eren has taken out his homeland’s army and turned many of its soldiers into titans. Eren is now leading a full army of Colossal Titans to Marley for war, and Zeke is right there with him. And while the latter may think Levi is out of the picture right now, that is far from the case.

We know Levi survived his encounter with Zeke, and that was made clear today thanks to Hange. The hero showed up at the end of this week’s Attack on Titan episode to cut a deal with Pieck and the Marley soldiers on their land. The two sides have no choice but to team up if they want to stop Eren, after all. The two sides begin to broker a deal, but Hange cannot finish the terms on her own. She needs Levi to do that, and a horse pulls up carrying the bandaged soldier in its cart.

The episode ends just as soon as Levi shows up, but Attack on Titan fans cannot deny the hero is alive despite his injuries. As you can see in the slides below, the Internet is now losing its collective mind over the comeback, and fans are ready to see Levi get back into action ASAP!

What do you make of Levi’s return to the anime? Are you impressed the soldier is still alive? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

