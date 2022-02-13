Attack on Titan Season 4 Just Brought Back a Huge Character

Attack on Titan season four has kept its eyes trained on Eren for a little too long, yeah? While Mikasa and Armin have gotten screen time lately, it’s about time some other titans shake the series up. We know Falco will do so shortly with help from the Jaw Titan, but he’s not the only surprise fans have on the horizon. Another major fighter is back in the anime, and honestly, it’s a homecoming fans never thought they would celebrate.

So, you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan season four below:

For those who keep up with the series, you will know a new episode of Attack on Titan is about to go live stateside. The release comes after Eren greeted fans in Japan with the big update. It didn’t take long for Attack on Titan fans to catch word of the overseas premiere, and well – audiences weren’t expecting Annie to pop into the picture.

Yes, you read that right. Attack on Titan took its time, but Annie Leonhart is back in action. The Female Titan has been set free from her crystal cocoon, and there is no telling what her next moves will be.

As you can see here, Attack on Titan ended its latest episode with a look at Annie in her cell. Her crystallized cocoon is gone, leaving shards and such on the floor. The girl is seen lying on the ground gasping for breath with her eyes wide open. It is clear that Annie didn’t mean to free herself, so Eren’s transformation into the Founding Titan must have done something.

Now, fans are eager to see where Annie will go next. Attack on Titan is ready to start a new war, and humanity can use all the help it can get. Eren has not just his own power to sustain him but that of his rebellion, Zeke, and an army of Colossal Titans. Mankind could use Annie’s power, so we’ll have to see if she gives it.

