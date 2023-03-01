Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Shares an Upsetting Sneak Peek

We're only a few days away from Attack on Titan making a comeback to bring the story of the Scout Regiment to a close, with Eren Jaeger leading an army of Colossal Titans to eliminate everyone who doesn't live in the island known as Paradis. With the upcoming installment being the first of two super-sized episodes, a new preview has arrived from Studio MAPPA that hints at the fact that this grand finale will have more than a few tears shed as anime fans should prepare for some major death scenes.

In the face of Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and using his newfound abilities in a way that his former friends didn't expect, the likes of Mikasa, Armin, and the other members of the Survey Corps are now in quite the sticky situation. Joined by the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Pieck, the new Scout Regiment is looking to stop Eren's new genocidal plan and is going to the extreme to halt his progress, including fellow Eldians that have thrown their lot behind the Attack Titan. While the previous finale for season four saw Eren's former friends getting their hands on a ship to make their way to Eren, it seems that they are too late to save the people of Marley.

Attack on Final

The Japanese Broadcast Corporation, NHK, released a new image that highlights Eren Jaeger in his human form, shedding more than a few tears, which might come as a surprise considering the state that we saw the former protagonist in as he held his disturbing new Founding Titan form while leading the charge for his army of Colossals:

(Photo: MAPPA)

While the next installment of Attack on Titan will arrive in Japan this week on March 3rd, MAPPA has been remiss to reveal when the final episode of the series will land outside of confirming that it will arrive in 2023. With the manga's original ending being quite controversial, many anime fans have wondered if MAPPA will stay the course and adapt Hajime Isayama's original vision or if a new conclusion might be created for the anime adaptation.

Are you preparing for the end of Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.