Attack on Titan Reunites Its Heroes in Final Season Art

Attack on Titan is getting closer than ever to its big return for the first half of its grand finale, and the anime is celebrating with some special new art reuniting humanity's final heroes ahead of the final battle! The third part of the fourth and final season is one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall. It's not hard to see why as the Conclusion Arc of the anime will feature the hugest battle in Hajime Isayama's original manga series overall. This means we'll see all of the characters join into their most important alliance yet.

The final moments of Part 2 of the series saw the final members of the Survey Corps teaming up with some of their former enemies in order to take on the real threat, Eren Yeager, and help stop the end of the world. It's going to be quite the intense fight for all of the characters involved, so it makes the newest bit of art leading into the new episodes all the more intriguing. Gathering the Survey Corps members for a "photo" illustrated by Animation Director Michelle Sugimoto, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is inching closer and closer to its grand return to screens as it's now scheduled to premiere on March 3rd overseas. The third and final part of the anime's fourth and final season will not be like the first two. This final part is split into two anime specials, and the first is scheduled to run for an hour long. The second of these specials has not yet confirmed a release date, but it will be released at some point later this year.

Attack on Titan's anime will be heading into its grand finale, and will be adapting the final few chapters from the original manga run. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not the anime will take on the extended version of the ending released soon after the manga came to its end, but that's one of the big reasons to be excited to see how the anime brings it all to a close.

