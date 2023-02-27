Attack on Titan Animator Inks New Sketch of Eren and the Gang

Attack on Titan is inching closer and closer to its final season premiere in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and one of the animators behind the anime is helping count down to its new episode with a special new illustration of Eren Yeager and his former friends! When the final season of the series kicks off Part 3 of its run with its first major special coming soon, the final members of the Survey Corps will be fighting against Eren himself as they need to somehow stop the Rumbling and save the world before it's all destroyed.

Attack on Titan is about to be at its deadliest yet with Part 3's first special as the final fight for the world kicks off, so that means it's a far cry from the days where Eren was able to spend good times with his friends. That's why the newest illustration from series animator Takuya Suezawa offers a different kind of look for Eren and the others, and imagines a time where they're not at each other's throats. Counting down to the anime's big return, you can check out the newest sketch below from Attack on Titan's official Twitter account:

What to Know for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on March 3rd overseas, and this will be the first of two major anime specials scheduled to bring the Conclusion Arc of the anime to an end. The second special has yet to confirm its release date as of this writing, but the first special has been confirmed to run for an hour long.

As for what to expect from the first half of Part 3 of the fourth and final season, Attack on Titan teases it as such, "Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hanae, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi.. the remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren."

