Attack on Titan: Final Season Highlights Connie With New Poster

Attack on Titan is getting closer and closer to its highly anticipated return for the final season of the anime, and the newest poster for the first half of the grand finale is highlighting Connie Springer's role with a new poster! The final season of the series will be premiering the first half of Part 3's final run in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and that means we'll soon see how the final remnants of humanity band together in order to somehow fight against Eren Yeager and stop the Rumbling from destroying the world.

When we had last seen the surviving members of the Survey Corps at the end of Part 2, they were forming a tentative alliance with Reiner Braun and their former Marley enemies in order to take on the true threat. This means that Connie and the other humans will be at the very center of the danger as they try their best to stop the apocalypse, and the anime's getting ready for all of this to go down with a new poster highlighting Connie! You can check it out below as shared by Attack on Titan's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is currently slated to return with the first of two planned anime specials on March 3rd overseas. The final part of the anime overall will be taking on the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series, and is touted as the Conclusion Arc for the anime as a whole. The first special has been confirmed to run for an hour long, and as for what to expect from this new premiere, Attack on Titan teases its comeback as such:

"Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hanae, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi.. the remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren." The release date for the second and final episode of Part 3 has yet to be confirmed at the time of this writing.

