Attack on Titan: Series Finale Counts Down to Part 1 Premiere With New Art

Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Conclusion Arc will be kicking off with the first part of its grand finale in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and the staff behind the anime is continuing to count down to its first premiere with some fun new art! The first half of the third part of the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan will be tackling the final few chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series, and thus it's been one of the most highly anticipated new anime releases of the year overall.

As Part 3 of the final season inches closer to its big premiere, the staff behind it all at Studio MAPPA has been getting ready for the rest of the world to see everything they have been working on. To help count down to its eventual release in Japan in just three more days, Attack on Titan: Final Season animator Sue Igarashi has shared a fun new sketch of some of humanity's surprising final allies to help highlight some of the big action to come. Check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

How to Watch Attack on Titan's Anime Comeback

Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Conclusion Arc is currently scheduled to air the first of its currently planed two specials on March 3rd overseas. This first special has been confirmed to run for an hour long, and will be taking on some of the final chapters from the manga's run. It's yet to be revealed as to when the second and final part of the anime will be released, but it is scheduled to hit some time later this year.

As for what to expect from the first of these two grand finale specials, Attack on Titan teases its premiere as such, "Eren activates The Rumbling in an attempt to destroy the world. Countless Titans begin their march, trampling down everything in their path. Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, Hanae, Reiner, Annie, Pieck, and the mortally wounded Levi.. the remaining ones challenge the final battle to stop Eren."

Are you ready for Attack on Titan's big comeback for its final episodes? What are you hoping to see in the anime's grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!