Attack on Titan Drops Teaser for Episode 62

Attack on Titan has dropped a new teaser for Episode 62 of the series! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is now well underway as fans have been introduced to Marley, the country on the other side of the ocean Eren and the Survey Corps stumbled on at the end of the third season. While this means we have yet to see how the Survey Corps have grown in the years since the events of the third season, we have gotten updates for characters like Reiner as he continues to deal with the weight of his choices.

This seems to continue with the next episode of the series as Episode 62 (the third episode of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season) is titled "The Door of Hope," and it teases more of an exploration into Reiner in the time since he's come back to Marley and how conflicted he feels about passing on his power to a new generation. Check out the preview for the episode below:

The second episode of Attack on Titan's final season saw the cracks start to show in Reiner's facade. As it's been revealed that he's been essentially forced into this fight because of his ties to Eldia, there's a sense that he has had no real choice in any of the major moves he made during the first three seasons of the series. But whether or not this is the case will likely be explored in the coming episodes.

The preview for the episode sees Reiner continue to think about his past before crossing the ocean as we began to see in the second episode of the season. After focusing on his villainous actions in the previous seasons, it seems the final season will be offering a whole new perspective on Reiner before it's all said and done. Whether or not this will be successful is up to the fans, however.

But what do you think? Do you think there's a way for Reiner to be redeemed in your eyes? Will Attack on Titan's final season offer enough of his perspective to color the rest of the series?