Attack on Titan Just Set Up an All-New Titan Inheritor

If you didn’t know, Attack on Titan is back and looking better than ever. Season four is back on air, and its most recent episodes have been absolute fire if you ask fans. Studio MAPPA isn’t playing with the show’s final season, and its most recent cliffhanger introduced a new Titan user this week.

So, please be warned! There are big spoilers below for Attack on Titan season four!

If you are caught up with the show as of now, you will know how Attack on Titan left fans dangling the other day. The episode closed with Zeke making good on his promise to turn much of Paradis’ army into titans. The move ended up transforming Falco Grice as well, and Colt sacrificed his life in the hopes of saving his younger brother.

Sadly, nothing could be done to save Falco, and the boy was turned into a mindless titan. As you can imagine, fans were stunned by the move, but all hope is not lost for the boy. Reiner offered to have Falco eat him and give him the powers of the Armored Titan. But before he could give up his life, Porco got in the way and allowed himself to be eaten. This will pass on the Jaw Titan’s power to Falco and give him the job he has trained for all these years.

Falco might not be given the Armored Titan’s powers, but his work as the Jaw Titan will no doubt be very important. Eren and Zeke have seemingly lost their minds by attacking their longtime friends and allies. With humanity at stake, Falco will need to unlock his powers ASAP, and Porco’s legacy will live on through the young boy as Attack on Titan ends.

What do you think of Attack on Titan‘s set-up here? Did you ever expect Falco to inherit this kind of power? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.