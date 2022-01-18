Attack on Titan Reaches Massive New Milestone With Season 4 Opening

Attack on Titan has quickly reached an impressive new milestone for its newest opening theme for the fourth and final season! Attack on Titan has finally returned for Part 2 of the final season as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans are already beginning to see just how much more intense the new episodes are going to be compared to the first half. This especially comes through with the brand new opening theme sequence that teases an intense fight to come for all the characters involved. This new opening has been such a hit with fans that it has already hit a massive new milestone.

The opening had already reached the impressive milestone of ten million views within the first three days since its initial debut on Pony Canyon’s official YouTube channel, and had even reached 16 and 17 million before the first week of the new cour had even finished. Now that the second week of Part 2 has officially begun, the official Twitter account for Attack on Titan has confirmed that the opening theme sequence video has already crossed over the 20 million views mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

【YouTube】

公開9日目で、「進撃の巨人」The Final Season Part 2 OP映像2,000万再生突破！



字幕ONにすると日本語歌詞も表示されますので是非ご覧ください！



Thank you for 20M views in 9 days!https://t.co/K470xyRH88#shingeki pic.twitter.com/RsezHkUx8v — アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) January 18, 2022

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2’s opening theme is “The Rumbling” as performed by SiM, and the milestone notes that it has reached 20 million views in just 9 days since its initial release. At the time of this writing, the video has already hit the 20.9 million mark and is only getting higher with each passing moment. As the episodes continue it’s likely to reach even higher heights, and that’s reflective of just how much fans have been waiting for the final season’s new episodes to hit this year.

The newest opening is also dramatically different than the opening theme we got in the first half. It’s clear that there was enough time to actually craft a new sequence this time around with a full contribution from a group of some sort, and thus now this new opening is more in line with the openings we have gotten in the past. Since it serves as likely the final opening theme sequence for the anime franchise overall, it’s good to see fans have responded so well to it.

But what do you think? How do you like Attack on Titan’s newest opening theme sequence? How does it compare to the first opening of the season? How does it compare to the openings from past seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!