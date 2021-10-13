Attack On Titan Season 4B Shares Premiere Date





Attack On Titan’s anime adaptation is set to come to a close early next year and with the dark franchise recently revealing a new trailer that gives fans of the Scout Regiment a new look at the war between Marley and Paradis, the series has revealed when fans can expect the premiere episode to land for the second half of season four. With the first half of the final season-ending on quite the cliffhanger as Eren Jaeger stares down the forces of Marley, it seems as though the war is set to reach new heights in the grand finale.

To get you up to speed with the events of the first half of season four, the latest arc of the anime saw the Eldians of Paradis bringing the war to the doorsteps of the nation of Marley, with Eren Jaeger striking a serious blow to their aggressors. While it seemed as though the Scout Regiment has netted a major win against their foes, all was far from perfect as Eren decided to team up with his brother Zeke in enacting the “Euthanasia Plan,” which would employ the power of the Founding Titan to euthanize the Eldian race and therefore destroy the power of the Titans. As Eren turned on his friends and imprisoned them, the armies of Marley made their way to Paradis and the first half of season four ended on quite the cliffhanger.

The Official Twitter Account for Anime TV Japan not only shared the release date for the second half of the final season which will be January 9th 2022, it also gave fans a first look at the upcoming finale via a new trailer that gives viewers hints as to how the battle between Marley and Paradis will come to an end:

The manga of Attack On Titan came to an end earlier this year, bringing to a close the war between the Eldians and Marleyians once and for all. While creator Hajime Isayama laid the seeds for a potential sequel series, it doesn’t seem as though the Survey Corps will be returning any time soon, but the story of Attack On Titan definitely ended in grand fashion and the anime has some big shoes to fill with its adaptation.

Are you hyped for the grand finale of Attack On Titan to arrive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.