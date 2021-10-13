Attack on Titan’s New Trailer Is Blowing Away Fans

Attack on Titan is getting ready to make its comeback, and fans are counting down the days until its premiere. The team at MAPPA has been working hard on the finale, and it seems their patience is proving worth it. After all, the first trailer for Attack on Titan‘s midseason premiere is here, and it looks downright terrifying.

As you can see below, the Internet is wilding out over the first look. Not only does the teaser trailer confirm when the series will drop, but it shows how insane season 4B will get. After all, Eren has started a new war, and he will be fighting against his friends this time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those caught up with Attack on Titan‘s anime, you will know what is up. Eren has spent years with the Survey Corps fighting against the Titans, but season three unsettled their world when our heroes discovered where Titans come from. Season four spent much of its time up until now exploring the nation that birthed Titans, and now, Eren is determined to save his homeland no matter the cost.

If you want to watch this final outing of Attack on Titan, it will go live on January 9th. The show can be streamed over on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll if you are behind at all. And for those needing more info, you can find the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

“A century ago, the grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but a few thousand humans. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren yearns to explore the world beyond Wall Maria. But what began as a childish dream will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction…”

What do you think of this Attack on Titan trailer? Are you all caught up with the anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Please and Thanks

Can't wait to see Mikasa again soon😍 I miss this girl so much!!!#AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/yKJ8agrt1c — ً (@noseaux) October 13, 2021

Welcome!

Meme Time

Levi Rising

https://twitter.com/etherealgenesis/status/1448228200811831296?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tears Falling Down

could honestly cry just by looking at this #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/gZXgxBDVaB — Under the Tree (@erurival) October 13, 2021

Slay Hard

Things I'm looking forward for #AttackonTitanFinalSeason



1. Mikasa owning the thunderspear.

2. Mikasa shining in the battlefield.

3. Mikasa slaying all the yeagerist. (stay mad)

4. Sundaekasa.



Queen things & best girl things, me think. Mikasa stans always win. pic.twitter.com/3VKSVa9Txg — ً (@noseaux) October 13, 2021

Just Saying

Let’s Go!