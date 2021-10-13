Attack on Titan’s New Trailer Has Fans Uneasy Over Levi

Attack on Titan has been through a lot in its lifetime, and it seems its final season will not be going easy on our heroes. If you have seen the first part of season four, you will know things get intense as Eren wages a one-man war against his foes. And as the final season prepares to return to TV, it seems fans are all worried about Levi.

And honestly? We cannot blame them. Attack on Titan just put out its first trailer for season 4B, and one clip puts Levi in his worst shape ever.

https://twitter.com/rivaisheart/status/1448245815907164165?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, the trailer doesn’t spend much time with Levi, but the scene it shares is devastating. After all, the soldier is seen lying on the wet ground while Hange cradles the back of his head. The tender moment comes off very dark given Levi’s injuries, and they are extensive, to put it mildly.

It appears that Levi’s right eye is entirely gone, but it is hard to tell with all the blood on his face. An array of cuts and scratches litter the rest of Levi’s face, and the damage extends beyond his head. It seems Levi took a hard hit to the body too, and Hange is surely at a loss for treatment.

While manga readers know how this all plays out, anime-only fans are rightfully worried about Levi in light of this trailer. Attack on Titan isn’t going to go soft on its heroes anymore, and Eren is in line for the worst retribution. After all, season four cut off with Eren turning traitor and locking all of his allies up. So if anyone needs a good karma kicking, well – it would be him.

If you need to catch up with Attack on Titan before its finale, you do have time left. Season four will not return to television until January 9th, so that is plenty of time to binge the hit series. You can find the show’s current episodes streaming over on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation stateside.

What do you think about this bloody shot? How hyped are you for this final Attack on Titan outing?