Attack on Titan Season 4 Drops Teaser for Midseason Premiere

Attack on Titan knows what it takes to keep fans hooked, and the anime has made that much clear over the years. The show’s fourth season piqued interest from its first episode, and its big midseason cliffhanger took everyone by surprise. Now, the show is slated to return next year, and a new teaser is here to hype fans.

As you can see below, the teaser hit up social media this week, and it runs 15-seconds. If you watch carefully, you will see a bunch of familiar scenes in the Attack on Titan season four teaser, and that is by design. After all, this 15-second reel is taken straight from the anime’s most recent trailer but is simply recut for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1449704859733663747?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The shorter cut highlights the most action-packed moments from Attack on Titan‘s earlier trailer. Eren is seen fighting with other Titans while airships roar overhead to kick off a massive war. If the season’s first half didn’t make it clear Attack on Titan is set on a violent finale, and this teaser gets the point across with ease.

Of course, there are still some Attack on Titan fans who haven’t watched season four. The show’s split cour prompted some netizens to avoid season four until they could binge the final episodes all at once. This midseason premiere is slated for January 10th in Japan, so Eren will finish his journey by April. And yes, Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming season four in real-time to keep fans up to date!

Want to know more about Attack on Titan? You can read up on the story’s synopsis here: “A century ago, the grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but a few thousand humans. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren yearns to explore the world beyond Wall Maria. But what began as a childish dream will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction …”

What do you think about Attack on Titan and its midseason premiere? Are you all caught up with season four…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.