Attack On Titan Releases Official Marley Character Designs

The fourth season of Attack On Titan has landed and with it, we are given an interesting new perspective of the Eldians that are currently in the "employ" of the nation of Marley, hoping to get the rights of citizens in the country while placing themselves in harm's way, and the popular franchise has released character designs for some of these soldiers, both new and familiar! With this final season clearly giving us some new looks into the world at large that introduced us to Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and the rest of the Survey Corps, there will be plenty of new characters to explore!

The relationship between the Eldians and the nation of Marley is a terrifying one, whether the former lives within the walls or is currently working for the benefit of the country, and it's clear that the continuing war between the two factions will be the main focus on the fourth and final season of the anime. With new characters such as Gabi and Falco introduced in the first episode of the fourth season, as well as revisiting the Beast and Armored Titans in the forms of Zeke and Reiner respectively. Though the power of the Titans is almost second to none, it's clear that Marley's foes have been working at creating weapons of war to combat them rather effectively!

The Official Twitter Account for Anime TV shared the character designs for the Marleyian soldiers of Gabi, Falco, Zofia, Colt, Reiner, Zeke, and Udo, showing off what the combatants of Eldian descent look like while neck deep in explosive battles:

【Character Design Unveiled!】

Attack on Titan The Final Season Character: Gabi, Falco, Zofia, Colt, Zeke, Reiner & Udo ✨More: https://t.co/ECNVkPU9om pic.twitter.com/oxYNg7kY5F — AnimeTV チェーン🎅 (@animetv_jp) December 8, 2020

Surprisingly, the Survey Corps, outside of a quick cameo from Jean, did not appear in the first episode of the fourth season, though it's a guarantee that we won't be waiting too long to see the arrival of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa. With the manga giving us the final battle of the Survey Corps in its recent installments, there are a number of events that will be some of the biggest in the history of the franchise when they are translated to the anime!

What do you think of the character designs for these tragic Marleyian soldiers?