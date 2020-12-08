Attack On Titan Gives The Colossal Titan A Low Cost Cosplay Makeover

✖

The fourth season of Attack On Titan's anime has landed, and the introductory episode has shown us more of the nefarious world of the nation of Marley, but a low-cost Cosplay for the Colossal Titan gives the behemoth a makeover that is as hilarious as it is terrifying! Attack On Titan has seen the Colossal go through some serious changes in the last season of the anime, and it is definitely going to be interesting to see how one of the main Titans will play out as the anime franchise reaches its final battle between Marley and Eldia!

In the final episodes of Season Three, the power of the Colossal Titan switched hands from the forces of Marley to that of the Eldian people as the Survey Corps was able to defeat Bertholdt! With Bertholdt, Reiner, and Zeke attempting to destroy the Survey Corps and return Eren to the nation of Marley, the Eldian people were able to squeak out a win against their opponents and gave Armin the power of the Colossal Titan, making him a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming episodes of the anime's final season!

Instagram Cosplayer Low-Cost Cosplay shared this ingenious take on the Colossal Titan, with Bertholdt as the user, using some household items to recreate the first Titan to appear in the series that kicked the ball off for the dark adventures of Eren Jaeger, Armin, Mikasa, and their fellow soldiers within the Survey Corps:

View this post on Instagram

While the Colossal Titan did not make an appearance during the season premiere of the fourth season, we did get to see plenty of Titan action as the Armored Titan, Beast Titan, Jaw Titan, and Cart Titan all made appearances in service of the nation of Marley as the country was attempting to end a war that they had been a part of for countless years. With Studio MAPPA attempting to live up to the high standard that was established by the animation of Wit Studio, their opening salvo definitely shows how the new animation house is planning to portray the final war between Marley and Eldia!

What do you think of this hilarious Cosplay for one of the most disturbing Titans?