New Attack on Titan Art Transforms Eren Into a Rugged Pirate

Attack on Titan has been around for ages, and it won’t be much longer before Eren’s on-screen journey ends. The hero is slated to bow out his hit anime this winter when the finale of season four launches. Of course, all eyes are on Attack on Titan ahead of its end, and that means every bit of IP art is under major scrutiny. So of course, fans had no choice but to geek out when they learned Attack on Titan dressed up Eren as a pirate in a new promo.

As you can see below, the artwork shows off a very different side of Eren Jaeger. The hero is seen dressed as a pirate captain, and he looks every inch the part. With an eyepatch snug against his face, Eren is seen rocking an ornate pirate’s hat complete with skull decor. The rest of his outfit comes complete with a deep-cut shirt, red vest, and formal sailor’s coat. There is no denying this swashbuckling look suits Eren, and we’re sure Mikasa would agree.

New Eren illustration pic.twitter.com/5Hm3B7SXOp — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 14, 2023

Of course, this promo art has fans spinning out their wildest Attack on Titan x Pirates of the Caribbean pitches. This may have nothing to do with the anime as we know it, but Attack on Titan: Brave Order delivered for fans with this concept art. It seems Pirate Eren is coming to the mobile game soon, so you can bet Attack on Titan fans who aren’t into the game yet are about to become well acquainted.

These alternate-universe promos are always fun to see when they come from Attack on Titan, and it is easy to see why. The anime itself is bleak, to say the least, and the Attack on Titan manga is no better. As the show heads into its series finale, Attack on Titan fans are bracing themselves for the worst as Eren’s journey seems destined for disaster. So if you are not caught up on the series, you best check out Attack on Titan ASAP.

Not sure where to watch the anime? Attack on Titan is available to stream on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. For more details on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“When the man-eating giants called Titans first appeared, humans retreated behind massive walls. After a hundred years of safety, a colossal-sized Titan smashes through the defenses, unleashing a flood of giants and carnage in the streets. Eren Jaeger watches helplessly as one of the creatures devours his mother.

He vows to kill every Titan walking the earth.Eren and his surviving friends enlist to fight against the insatiable monsters. The future looks bleak, but there’s more to Eren than meets the eye: he may be humanity’s last hope against extinction.”