Attack On Titan Star Details Favorite Reiner Scene From Season 4 So Far

Reiner has had quite the life in Attack On Titan, being a soldier of the nation of Marley and working undercover while hiding the power of the Armored Titan inside of himself. With his identity revealed in season two and season three seeing him running scared from the power of Paradis, the voice actor that brings Reiner to life took the opportunity to share his favorite scene from the final season of the dark anime franchise.

“Well, the truth is that there are many scenes, but I would say the scene where Reiner appears for the first time. That scene where he came down from the blimp and said he was fed up with the walls while cutting his hand. That was pretty awesome. The line: “Walls again?” feels a lot more deep than it sounds.”

Hosoya then expanded upon why this scene was his favorite, while also comparing the act of voice acting to that of being on a battlefield, wherein an actor will be fighting for their performance as there’s a chance of losing one’s voice, especially in a series that has as much emotion as Attack On Titan:

“At the AnimeJapan event, we commented that when we were dubbing Attack On Titan, it was so hard and tiring that we even lost energy and calories (Laughs). There was a part of me that kept saying, “Do I really have to put up with this again?”. Of course, I don’t mean that as a negative thing, but it’s king od like a battlefield. When you’re a voice actor, you run the risk of running out of voice. So technically it’s like a battle. At first, I didn’t think so, but after re-watching that scene, I realized that I identified with him when he said that line. After all, this is a scene that can be interpreted in several ways.”

Currently, Reiner has the advantage of the Cart and Jaw Titans backing him up, but the battle against Eren on the island of Paradis is far from over.

