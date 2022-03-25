Attack on Titan Theory Discover A Heart Wrenching Manga Secret

Attack on Titan hasn’t held anything back in its final season, with the battle between the Eldians of Paradis and the soldiers of Marley taking a dark turn with Eren Jaeger acquiring the power of the Founding Titan. Now, fans have discovered a heart-breaking Easter Egg that gives us more insight into Eren’s time as the Founding Titan and his ties to the past that he sought to destroy in order to accomplish his goal of protecting the people of Paradis.

Eren Jaeger hasn’t held back any punches when it comes to distancing his friends from his current life decisions, as in the first half of the fourth season saw Eren sitting down with Mikasa and Armin and having no problem in emotionally breaking them down. With Mikasa’s status as an Ackerman, Eren needles the member of the Scout Regiment to make her think that her “love” of Jaeger actually comes from her genetic need to imprint herself onto someone else, which is apparently the same relationship that Captain Levi had with Commander Erwin. With Eren now threatening the world at large, Mikasa is placed between a rock and a hard place, having to grapple with the idea of killing the only love of her life.

Twitter User Leiondryse shared this tragic Easter Egg that hints at the idea that Eren Jaeger in his Founding Titan form had only opened his direct eyes when looking at Mikasa, and had them closed throughout the entirety of his rampage across the world to protect the citizens of Paradis:

you mean eren had his eyes closed during the whole rumbling but opened his eyes for once to see mikasa's face one last time before he closes them forever????? pic.twitter.com/kgFhUsHz2a — sam (@leiondryse) March 22, 2022

Currently, fans are scratching their heads as to how Attack on Titan’s anime adaptation is set to come to a close, with the second half of the final season only having one episode left. With the dark franchise having a panel at this year’s Anime Japan, many are believing that Studio MAPPA is set to tell the final story of the Survey Corps in a feature-length film. Following the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, this definitely wouldn’t be a surprise.

What do you think of this devastating Easter Egg as Attack on Titan inches toward its anime's finale?